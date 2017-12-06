IMG MODELS SIGNS BALAZS: Alessandra Ford Balazs, model, actress and world traveler, has been signed with IMG Models.

The 28-year-old daughter of Katie Ford, former chief executive officer of Ford Models, and hotelier André Balazs has been working in the TV and film industries. IMG has signed her for modeling. She hadn’t been represented for modeling previously.

Most notably Balazs played the role of Jackie Scabello on Showtime’s “Shameless.” Other TV credits include E!’s comedy series, “After Lately,” Fox’s crime drama “New Amsterdam” and Lifetime TV’s movie, “Racing for Time.”

In addition, Balazs appeared alongside Greta Gerwig and Ben Stiller in Focus Features’ 2010 dramedy, “Greenberg,” and the pulp films homage, “Blood Surf.” She will soon be seen in “Pushover.”