GRAND TOUR: Those who missed flipping through one of the 10,000 copies of Alessandro Michele’s whimsically curated edition of A Magazine last November, will get a second chance. The magazine is traveling to Hong Kong, Mainland China and Taiwan in the form of an exhibition.

Premiering from March 22-26, the show’s Hong Kong edition combines the work of the Gucci creative director and that of the photographer and it-girl Petra Collins, who is hailed as one of the strongest rising female forces in the industry. Collins will be in town for its debut, which coincides with Art Basel.

The 280-page magazine featured Michele’s cast of famous friends, including Florence Welch, Madonna, Annie Leibovitz and Hari Nef offering their take on the theme, Blind for Love. There were nude photos of the actress Chloë Sevigny, a polaroid of Dakota Johnson as a heartbroken teenager, and Nef body-painted to resemble a cherub.

The exhibition is not a replica of the magazine. Instead, it is a re-creation of the guest–edited issue “into a multi-media exhibition,” according to Gucci. Curated by A Magazine editor-in-chief Dan Thawley, it is divided into three parts: Michele’s fashion world, Collins’ photography, and a three-minute film.

Collins is a longtime favorite of Gucci, appearing in the Fall 2016 campaign and walking in the brand’s runway shows. The former ballerina is known for her dreamy and feminine aesthetic, and has created ad campaigns for Adidas, while also dabbling in acting with the show “Transparent.” She has also directed Carly Rae Jepsen’s music video “Boy Problems.”

The exhibition will be held in Hong Kong at the arts and cultural complex PMQ. It will head to Beijing next, and later, Taipei. Collins’ work will be replaced by that of a different artist in each city.