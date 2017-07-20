RETAIL THEATER: Printemps Haussmann is turning to Gucci designer Alessandro Michele to set a fresh tone for back-to-school with dresses, shoes and bags set in a deep purple, cinema-inspired backdrop.

For seven weeks starting Aug. 26, the Gucci products are to be showcased in a movie-theater-style setting, with the theme stretching from a pop-up store below ground through the escalator banks.

Five wide windows on the women’s store Boulevard Haussmann will be crafted to resemble tiny movie theaters projecting images of the winter collection. Plush seats will be upholstered in various mismatched fabrics, another trademark of the Italian designer, who is lionized in fashion circles for breathing life back to into an iconic Italian brand.

The special collection includes a pleated dress in bright pink silk satin, decorated with an oversized rose in the same fabric and carrying a price tag of 2,980 euros.

A reversible pink wool cardigan, embellished with winged insects, will go for 2,500 euros.

Emerald green leather moccasins adorned with a pair of large, earthy moths are priced at 1,100 euros, the same price for a slide-on, fur-lined version.

A matching purse with chain and leather straps will sell for 3,500 euros.