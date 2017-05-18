CREASE-FREE: Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of the Ermenegildo Zegna group, is working on a new textile project that combines craftsmanship with nanotechnology. The brand is now developing a new crease-resistant wool fiber aimed to prevent felting so that the fabric can be machine washable while retaining wool’s natural hygroscopic features.

“The new fabric is set to be employed for a lineup of pieces including jogging pants and cycling shirts,” said Sartori at La Triennale museum in Milan on Thursday, as part of the first reunion organized by Istituto Marangoni for former students. This was organized within a broader project labeled “I’m Alumni,” with the goal of promoting networking and helping them approach the industry.

The conference board included fashion designer Ermanno Scervino, interior designer Fabio Novembre and former Marangoni students Maurizio Pecoraro and Sartori. Asked for suggestions, Sartori urged students to be “open-minded, to try and listen humbly to advice, yet take decisions when needed.”

Istituto Marangoni, founded in 1935 in Milan, marked its 80th anniversary in 2015. It operates eight schools — in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Mumbai — and is set to open two new outposts, in Dubai and Miami.