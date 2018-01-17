BRAVE FACE: Alex Pettyfer is to front Diesel’s signature Only The Brave fragrance in a new campaign due out shortly.

The actor’s breakout silver screen role was in “Stormbreaker,” then he played starring parts in films such as “I Am Number Four,” “Endless Love,” “Magic Mike” and “The Strange Ones.” Next up, the 27-year-old will feature in and direct the movie “Back Roads.”

“The Only The Brave hero is a charismatic leader, who confidentially moves forward in life with strong determination and will,” said Guillaume de Lesquen, international general manager, designer brands fragrances, at L’Oréal, which holds the Diesel perfume license, in a statement.

In the scent’s campaign, “Pettyfer will lead and unite a global squadron of young and influential braves,” the statement said.

Pettyfer succeeds Liam Hemsworth in the role for Diesel.