FACE TIME: Alexa Chung has been named an international spokesperson for L’Oréal Professionnel.

“A fashion designer, TV presenter, model, creative consultant and writer, Alexa Chung is one of the most recognizable style icons of her generation,” the brand said in a statement on Wednesday. “She is the most Parisian of Londoners, and her effortlessly chic style strongly resonates with L’Oréal Professionnel’s fashion and Parisian anchorage.”

Chung’s online lure is also no doubt key — she boasts 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The British “It” girl is to front two launches for L’Oréal Professionnel: the Parisian Nudes hair color line and Pro Fiber, a hair-repair collection.

The brand said Chung embodies some of its core values. “She is a true trendsetter, always at the forefront of trends,” L’Oréal Professionnel’s international general manager Marion Brunet said. “She is passionate about fashion. She believes in the added value of professional hair artistry.”

Brunet also called her “confident, elegant, impertinent and free.”

L’Oréal Professionnel was backstage for the launch of Chung’s first clothing brand, AlexaChung, last May in London, and also collaborated on her display during Paris Fashion week in the fall.