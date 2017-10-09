PARIS — Fog machines, a live band playing cheesy Eighties hits against a gold metallic fringe curtain marked with “Class of 2017,” with one wonky S hanging down. A bunch of kids slow dancing surrounded by knocked-over chairs, an explosion of glitter and confetti, and pastel party balloons stuck to the ceiling.

That was the setting for the Paris launch of the second collection of Alexa Chung’s signature line, dubbed Prom Gone Wrong, held in the hall of the Jacques-Decour high school during Paris Fashion Week.

See all the looks from Alexa Chung’s see-now, buy-now fall 2017 collection here >>

Channeling “Molly Ringwald and Eighties teen flick utopia meets a Tatleresque Liz Hurley when she was younger,” highlights from the young-at-heart see-now-buy-now line, which is already on sale, include a black velvet jacquard suit, fun slogan T-shirts, tailored shirts, oversized trench coats — and Chung’s favorite piece: the “Dorothy” ruffled gingham dress.

Here Chung, whose own look for the night was a black satin bustier dress and chunky pearl choker, talks to WWD about her career path and inspirations.