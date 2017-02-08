MCQUEEN OBSESSIONS: Hollywood — and the public — seemingly cannot get enough of Alexander McQueen.

According to WWD’s sister publication Variety, there is now a feature-length documentary in the works that will be shopped around during Berlin’s European Film Market, which runs from Feb. 9-17. “McQueen” is set to launch in theaters at the end of this year.

The documentary follows a feature film, which is still in production and set to be released in 2018, and a London play about Lee Alexander McQueen, who committed suicide at his London home seven years ago, on Feb. 11.

Embankment Films is launching worldwide sales at Berlin’s European Film Market for the documentary, which it said is about “the working-class boy who rose from Savile Row tailor’s apprentice to become the most celebrated and controversial fashion designer in the world.”

The director is Ian Bonhote, who has done films for Matthew Williamson and Hussein Chalayan and partnered with model Lily Cole for her movie “Perfection.” His latest fashion industry film, “La Lucha,” won multiple awards at La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, the Miami Fashion Film Festival and the Bruxelles International Fashion Film Festival.

He has also done campaigns for brands including Gatorade, Puma, Nike and Pepsi, and music promotions for artists including Mumford & Sons, Morcheeba, Tom Jones and Jamie Cullen.

“I moved to London from Paris in the Nineties much in part because of McQueen. His sense of style became synonymous with the city’s raw energy and edginess, and I know of no other contemporary designer to ignite such an immediate visceral response from an audience,” said the director.

Co-producer Nick Taussig said: “McQueen only lived a short life — at the age of 41, McQueen tragically took his own life, and I guess I just want him back… for his freedom of expression and ability to grab you by the throat emotionally. Our film will be a cinematic explosion of his human energy — most importantly engaging our audience by getting honest, up close and personal with the real McQueen.”

As reported, an Alexander McQueen feature-length biopic is also in the works, directed by Andrew Haigh. That project is still untitled and will star Jack O’Connell as McQueen. That movie announcement followed a separate London theater project, “McQueen,” about the designer and his imagination.

The play had originally premiered at the St. James Theatre in 2015, and transfered to the grander Haymarket Theatre in London’s West End later that year, to mixed reviews. Critics argued that it appealed more to fashion fans than general audiences.