MCQUEEN’S MOVE: Alexander McQueen plans to relocate its London flagship store to 27 Old Bond Street, currently home to DKNY, WWD has learned.

The new, 10,800-square-foot retail space is due to open in 2018, and will be the first to reflect the brand’s new interiors concept. The store spans three floors and has a double height, glazed frontage.

It will replace Alexander McQueen’s existing presence at 4-5 Old Bond Street and 9 Savile Row. The latter houses the men’s wear collection.

The 2,200-square-foot Savile Row store opened in 2012 and was designed by David Collins Studio in collaboration with McQueen’s creative director Sarah Burton. The store was the first dedicated McQueen’s men’s wear space in Europe.

The women’s wear store at 4-5 Old Bond Street re-opened in 2013 and was also designed by David Collins Studio. It is set over two floors and 2,690 square feet.