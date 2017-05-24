PARIS IN THE SUMMER: Alexander McQueen will show its men’s wear collection in Paris next month, having shunned the catwalk in favor of presentations and private appointments in London and Milan in past seasons.

The house plans to show at 7.30 p.m. on June 25, the last day of the Paris men’s shows, in the penultimate slot before Kenzo. A McQueen spokesperson declined to comment about the reason behind the Paris move.

Although the brand shows its women’s wear in Paris, men’s wear has mostly been a low-key affair, with presentations at studios in London or at McQueen’s Milan showroom. It also staged men’s runway shows in the early years of London Collections: Men.

An on-schedule show in June would bring the men’s collection firmly in line with women’s under the new chief executive officer Emmanuel Gintzburger, who arrived last year.

As reported, the Frenchman has been tasked with pursuing the brand’s global expansion and accelerating its organic growth.