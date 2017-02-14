Who needs a press release in 2017 when you can just create a meme with your news and put it out on Instagram? Alexander Wang took the modern route to getting his news out there on Tuesday, when the New York designer posted on his personal Instagram a fairly elaborate video meme with a not-so-thinly veiled accusation that Philipp Plein’s January 2017 Plein Sport collection show in Milan copied his 2014 show with H&M.

The meme read:

Can I copy your homework?

Yeah [sic] just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look like you copied

OK

The subsequent video goes on to show remarkable similarities in the shows, from the race track-inspired sets to looks with athletic harnesses and even a similar designer bow, as both designers ran and waved after their respective finales.

Neither Wang nor Plein’s camps responded to requests for comments.

The Wang Instagram post comes less than 24 hours after Plein made headlines showing his eponymous collection at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

The German-born Plein held his celeb-laden extravaganza — a motley crew of sorts including Madonna, Nas, Desiigner and First Daughter Tiffany Trump — at the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue. In addition to people dressed up as the Statue of Liberty and Times Square’s famous “Naked Cowboy,” he had the Internet-famous “hot felon” open his show.

