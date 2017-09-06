OUTER REACHES: Alexander Wang will take his spring 2018 collection to Bushwick this Saturday night, with two pop-ups planned en route to the venue.

The evening, dubbed “#Wangfest,” will be held at 9:30 p.m. and will once again be standing room only. Guests are encouraged to pick up their wristbands at the Grand Street Alexander Wang flagship in advance of the Saturday night show. The show venue appears to be a very on-brand warehouse in a neighborhood heating up by the minute.

Newcomer to NYFW Philipp Plein is giving Wang a run for his party crowd , as he too is showing Saturday night. Plein’s show and party, his second at NYFW after debuting in February, will take place at Hammerstein Ballroom beginning at 9 p.m.