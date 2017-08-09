SEE FOR YOURSELF: August is National Eye Exam Month, and Alexandra Daddario has teamed with pharmaceutical firm Allergan in the company’s See America #EyePic campaign, which is Allergan’s “newest initiative against preventable blindness in America,” the company said. Daddario’s involvement endeavor comes on the heels of her latest film, “Baywatch” in which she plays Summer Quinn.

The actress is encouraging her fans and followers on social media to participate in the #EyePic campaign by posting a photo of their eyes using the hashtag #EyePic while also tagging friends. For each post that uses the hashtag See America will donate $10 to the American Foundation for the Blind. A video featuring Daddario to promote the campaign can be found on the See America web site.

Allergan noted on its See America campaign site that there are “61 million Americans — more than the populations of California and Florida combined — [who] are at risk of severe vision loss. Yet, only half of those people visited an eye doctor last year.”

Last fall, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a “national call-to-action for widespread collaboration to end preventable blindness in America by 2030,” Allergan said. Also noteworthy is that women in particular are at a higher risk for major eye diseases, and Daddario said she hopes to use her platform as a way to call people in to action on discussing vision health in the U.S.

Regarding her current movie projects, Daddario has several films in post production, including “The Layover” and “When We First Met.”

