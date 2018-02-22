SHIPP SHAPE: Alexandra Shipp is the kind of person that offers to warm your hand as she shakes it on a cold winter morning in Milan. Best known for her role as the superhero Storm in “X-Men: Apocalypse,” she was eager to talk about her next film ahead of the Max Mara show. “Love, Simon” is based on the popular book “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” and due in theaters on March 16.

“It’s the first time a major studio — Fox 2000 — takes on a LGBTQ subject along the lines of “Sixteen Candles” or “Breakfast Club” and what coming out means for a young man,” Shipp said, referring to two iconic Eighties films.” It’s an invitation to be true to yourself, to who you are and not be defined by who you sleep with. It’s about integrity.” Shipp won’t linger in Italy as she is due back in the U.S. to promote the movie. No complaints from the actress, except perhaps for the travel fatigue, which she waved away in light of the opportunity to talk about the script. “I’m happy to do that. I believe it can save a lot of lives. The most important thing is to be true to yourself, everyone deserves love and to be appreciated.”

Shipp will be the 13th recipient of the annual Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award and she will be honored at the 2018 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 13 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. Wearing Max Mara, she said, helps her “feel powerful and strong. When I think of Max Mara I think of a confident woman.”

She is also set to appear in the next X-Men franchise, “Dark Phoenix,” due to be released on Nov. 2.