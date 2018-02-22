MILAN — Alexandra Shipp will be the 13th recipient of the annual Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

The actress will be honored at the 2018 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 13 at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Shipp will meet Max Mara’s owners, the Maramotti family, and attend the brand’s fall 2018 show today.

Past recipients include Natalie Dormer, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zoë Saldana, Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Blunt and Maria Bello.

Shipp is best known for her role as the iconic mohawked superheroine Storm in 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men: Apocalypse.” She is also set to appear in the next X-Men franchise, “Dark Phoenix,” due to be released on Nov. 2.

Aside from acting, Shipp is a Los Angeles-based songwriter, pianist and guitar player.

Founded in 1973, Women in Film is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting equal opportunities for women and encouraging creative projects by women.

Shipp is keeping busy. In March, the actress will be in theaters in Fox 2000’s coming-of-age story “Love, Simon,” based on the popular book “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.” She is working on New Line’s “Son of Shaft,” opposite Samuel L. Jackson. She just wrapped up Sony’s “A Dog’s Way Home,” opposite Ashley Judd, as well as Simon Kaijser’s psychological thriller, “Spinning Man,” based on the novel by George Harrar, which will be released on April 6.

Her feature films include “Straight Outta Compton,” “Tragedy Girls” and “Aaliyah: Princess of R&B.”