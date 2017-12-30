HONORABLE MENTIONS: Queen Elizabeth II has unveiled her annual New Year Honors list, with members from the fashion and entertainment industries set to receive royal recognition in 2018.

Alexandra Shulman; Savile Row tailor Richard James; Nicholas Wheeler, founder of Charles Tyrwhitt Shirts; Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb, and The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr are among the 1,123 names on the list.

Shulman, the former British Vogue editor-in-chief who stepped down from her role earlier this year, will receive a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, for her services to the industry.

Shulman was the longest-serving editor of the magazine, working at the publication for 25 years. She was given an OBE, or Order of the British Empire honor, 13 years ago.

James will be awarded an Order of the British Empire, or OBE, for his contribution to fashion. He celebrated the label’s 25th anniversary this year. The brand, which was sold last year to Charles S. Cohen, will in February open its first U.S. standalone store on Park Avenue in New York.

Wheeler, who launched a multi-channel retail business specializing in men’s shirting and apparel, will receive an Order of the British Empire for his service to retail.

Elsewhere, musicians Gibb and Starr were knighted for their services to music, while author and historian Lady Antonia Fraser has become a Companion of Honor, one of the highest honors that the Queen bestows.

Among the 65 current Companions of Honor are David Hockney, Sir John Major, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Paul McCartney and J.K. Rowling.