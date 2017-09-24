CONNECTING THE DOTS: Could Virgil Abloh have yet another collaboration in the works?

Alexandre Arnault, co-chief executive officer of German luggage-maker Rimowa, has posted an image on his Instagram account of two black suitcases, one printed with the word “Personal” and the other with “Belongings.”

“Hey @virgilabloh — coming for you straight out of the factory! 🛄#offwhite ‘RIMOWA,’” read the caption.

Officials at Rimowa’s parent company, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, declined to comment further. A spokesman for Off-White could not immediately be reached.

Off-White has been ramping up the pace on collaborations of late, with projects involving Ikea, Nike and Jimmy Choo. Arnault attended the brand’s fall show in Paris in March, and Abloh was a guest at the opening of Rimowa’s flagship store in Paris a few days later.