SCORE ONE FOR FASHION: For his debut solo couture show for Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli enlisted a man more accustomed to Hollywood studios than couture ateliers. Alexandre Desplat, the Oscar-winning composer whose credits include “The Queen,” “Argo” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” wrote the original score for the show.

“I’ve never done that before. It’s the first time, but the way Pierpaolo introduced me to the project was so poetic and beautiful,” he said, adding that the designer’s brief touched on the nature of dreams, Ancient Greek divinities and French Symbolist painter Odilon Redon.

“I just let my inspiration, my ideas drift away,” Desplat said. “And I can’t wait, because I haven’t seen the dresses yet.”

Among the guests soaking in the atmospheric composition were Kristin Scott Thomas, Valentino Garavani, Giancarlo Giammetti, Marisa Berenson, Olivia Palermo, Kristina Bazan and Jeanne Damas.