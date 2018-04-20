LIMITED EDITION: Alexandre Vauthier is taking over the first floor of the recently reopened Paris concept store Montaigne Market with a private salon offering everything from a skateboard to embroidered haute couture dresses.

From April 23 to May 5, the French couturier, whose fans include Rihanna and Beyoncé, will offer a selection of his latest ready-to-wear alongside some of his most extravagant red carpet designs, including the colored metallic boots from his Studio 54-themed fall 2017 couture collection.

The skateboard is a limited edition designed with streetwear brand Anyways, featuring an image of a gold Porsche 959. The space will also sell Vauthier’s eyewear collaboration with Alain Mikli, an exclusive sweatshirt for women and men, and a selection of books from Karl Lagerfeld’s bookstore 7L.

The soundtrack of the pop-up will be designed by French electronic music producer Mirwais, best known for his collaborations with Madonna, and perfumer Francis Kurkdjian has created a special scent for the space.

After a dozen years at its original address, 57 Avenue Montaigne, Montaigne Market closed last year. After temporarily taking over a suite at the Plaza Athénée hotel, it reopened on March 2 at its new permanent address, 18 Avenue Matignon, on the other side of Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

The new 4,100-square-foot boutique, spread over three floors, offers everything from designer labels to streetwear and beauty. The first floor has been host to a rotating selection of designers, beginning with Demna Gvasalia’s Vetements label and Paris-based men’s wear brand Avoc.