BATHING BEAUTY: Alexis Mabille is moving from the boudoir to the bathroom.

The French designer, known for his lacy slipdresses and slinky pajamas, has designed a bathroom for sanitary equipment and furnishings specialist Jacob Delafon. Featuring sensual lines and luxurious materials, the design will be unveiled at the Maison et Objet trade show in Paris in September.

“I’ve always been passionate about decoration and interiors. It’s been my hobby besides my own line — that’s why I’m delighted to work with Jacob Delafon creating my ideal bathroom. I want not only the most exceptional pieces, but a very personal concept dedicated to women,” Mabille said.

Fans of the designer include Dita Von Teese, who has been hanging out with Mabille in Paris this week. The two visited the Museum of the Legion of Honor, and he shot a video of her modeling one of her own dressing gown designs at La Réserve hotel.

There was a work reason behind their reunion: For the second consecutive year, Mabille is heading the jury of the Prix des Étoiles Mercedes-Benz, a French design competition for young talents.

Von Teese will join him on the judging panel, alongside dancer Marie-Agnès Gillot, stylist Camille Seydoux, actress Ludivine Sagnier and Béatrice Tanguy, head of fashion projects at Mercedes-Benz, WWD has learned.

Designers have been asked to imagine a sporty outfit to coincide with the 50th anniversary of AMG, the German carmaker’s high-performance division. Applications are open until April 3 and the winner will receive a grant of 20,000 euros, or $21,375 at current exchange, and long-term support from the company.

Mercedes-Benz supports fashion weeks in 27 countries and regularly collaborates with photographers such as Mario Testino, Nick Knight and Ryan McGinley for campaigns merging fashion and automobiles.

