Haute couture designer Alexis Mabille is designing a bridal line for his second collection for French retailer Monoprix.

The contemporary designer’s collection takes a more relaxed approach to formalwear, using white cotton satin and polyester pieces for children and brides. A short, white bridal dress will be sold for 180 euros and its floor-length counterpart carries a price of 280 euros, while a cotton and silk tunic intended for flower girls will have a price tag of 50 euros. A white skirt for flower girls comes in sizes for three- to four-year-olds up to 12 to 14-year-olds.

The designer last year turned over space in one of his two Paris stores to showcase his selection of bridalwear March 21.

The collection will be shown at the Shangri-La hotel in Paris on March 17 and 18 before hitting the stores.