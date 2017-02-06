STACEY’S STICKERS: Alice + Olivia will launch Alice + Olivia-inspired stickers for iMessage this week. The brand has teamed with Stickapax to develop a set of Stacemojis that will allow the Alice + Olivia girl to speak in “Stace” when using iMessage. The stickers are available in the iMessage app store. The pack includes 23 digital stickers that feature the #staceface representation of designer Stacey Bendet in various kitschy animations.

“Communication has become so visual and I’m excited to expand the world of A+O with Stacemojis, giving our girls a fun, new way to connect,” Bendet said.

The stickers include NamaStace — a Stacey practicing yoga gif, a #staceface margarita and a #staceface saying “be nice or leave.”

Users can download the StaceFace sticker pack for free in the app store by searching for “Alice + Olivia.”