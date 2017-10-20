Australian designer Alice McCall, known for her colorful playsuits and rompers, showed off a new, elevated collection for spring 2018 in Los Angeles on Thursday night with help from campaign face Stella Maxwell and singer Rainey Qualley. The brand has become a favorite of “It” girl Kaia Gerber, who has worn it three times this month, as well as Emma Roberts and Chrissy Teigen.

The warm, breezy evening on the balcony of Chateau Marmont’s penthouse drew actresses Jaime King, Tallulah Belle Willis, Rebecca Dayan, Georgie Flores and Greer Grammer, as well as stylists Brit Elkin, Dani Michelle, Erica Cloud, Ilaria Urbinati, Jen Rade, Jeanann Williams, Jessica Paster, Lindsey Dupuis and Lysa Cooper.

“This can’t be just a hen party,” remarked McCall, who made sure that guests also brought male plus-ones to liven things up. While models mingled among the crowd wearing McCall’s shirred, sheer cocktail dresses, Qualley and her band Rainsford gave an acoustic performance in the living room. That later gave way to a raucous dance party with McCall leading the band of models.

“My clothes are all about making women feel sexy and wanting to have fun,” she said. “When you put on one of my dresses, it should make you feel like you want to go dancing.” McCall said she plans to make more regular visits to Los Angeles, maybe even to live part time. “I really do love it out here. It’s very similar to Australia in a lot of ways, where people are more laid-back. Plus, there are a lot of Aussie ex-pats living in L.A.”