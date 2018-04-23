WHIMSICAL “R” US: Alice + Olivia is doing a second collection with illustrator and Internet standout Donald Robertson. The second capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories features the whimsical leopard and lip motifs.

The collection will be available Wednesday at Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet retail stores as well as aliceandolivia.com and select retailers.

“The first collaboration I ever did with Donald was one of my favorites ever because we both built off of each other’s creativity and had so much fun working together,” Bendet said. The first collaboration went on sale in November 2015.

“When I was working on my new summer collection I kept saying, ‘These colors are so Donald,’ so I asked him to create a Stace print that could go back to the colors of my summer collection. He reminded me of one that he had already created, and we turned it into a blouse. I was working in between summer and pre-fall on animal prints, so he developed these leopard lips that I decide to pair back to all these crazy fun colors. What was supposed to be one button-down shirt turned into a whole capsule collection.”

The collection retails from $225 to $1,295 and includes signature lips print on a bomber, T-shirt, cardigan, ballgown skirt, a clutch and sneakers, a leopard lips print on a wrap dress, blouse, skirt and clutch and a Stace motif on a blouse and T-shirt.

“Stacey has very kindly turned my art manual, ‘Donald’ the book, into a fashion collection,” said Robertson, whose Instagram, @drawbertson has 201,000 followers.