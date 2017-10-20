BENDET X BEATLES: Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet will be the first women’s wear brand to partner with The Beatles to create a limited-edition capsule collection.

The capsule launches today for pre-sale and will be available to purchase Nov. 7. It features ready-to-wear and accessories with Bendet’s take on The Beatles’ iconic songs. The collection will hit stores the same month as the U.S. broadcast premiere of the documentary film, “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years” which premieres on PBS on Nov. 25.

The 15-piece collection was designed around emblematic motifs from The Beatles with such Alice + Olivia touches such as embellishments, novelty knits and embroidery. The classic “Abbey Road” album cover is transformed into an embellished shift dress while the opening track, “Come Together” is showcased on a sequin bomber jacket. “The Beatles” logo is embroidered on the back of a white denim jacket. There’s also a hand-beaded ball gown skirt with the song title, “Love Me Do” on the front, and novelty sweaters and statement tees featuring, “Here Comes the Sun,” All You Need Is Love, and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” The capsule also has a “Here Comes the Sun” clutch and a “Let it Be” oversized military jacket.

The collection retails between $195 and $1,295. The merchandise will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue and Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet retail stores across the U.S., Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Japan, as well as on aliceandolivia.com.