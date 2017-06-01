T’S FOR A CAUSE: Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has launched Communi-T, a capsule collection of T-shirts in partnership with Global Fund for Women. The Communi-T T-shirts will feature empowering slogans such as “Never underestimate the power of a girl who knows what she wants,” and “Well behaved women rarely make history.”

For every T-shirt sold, Alice + Olivia will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to the Global Fund for Women, which partners with groups who are creating jobs, encouraging entrepreneurship, fighting for workers’ rights and supporting women seeking leadership positions.

“It’s important to have powerful women-led fashion brands like Alice + Olivia take a stand to empower women and help to mobilize more resources for women’s human rights,” said Musimbi Kanyoro, president and chief executive officer of Global Fund for Women.

The T-shirts retail for $125 and are being sold at Alice + Olivia retail stores and aliceandolivia.com.