POOL PARTY: Alice + Olivia is getting into a partying mood. The contemporary clothing brand is teaming up with Jose Cuervo, the leading tequila brand, for an exclusive capsule collection for summer. The lineup features a jacquard draped caftan ($330), a straw pom-pom beach bag ($325) and a Staceface towel ($95), inspired by Jose Cuervo Ready-to-Drink Margaritas.

The jacquard silk caftan comes in three colors: chartreuse, pink and poppy, to match the Jose Cuervo Margarita classic, white peach and strawberry lime flavors. The straw bag is embellished with signature black-and-white Alice + Olivia pom-poms.

The capsule was designed by Stacey Bendet, chief executive officer and creative director of Alice + Olivia, who’s known for her whimsical style. The chartreuse and poppy kaftan, tote and towel are available for purchase at aliceandolivia.com. The pink caftan will be sold exclusively at Alice + Olivia’s boutique in Southampton.

“For this capsule, I was inspired to create a party in a beach bag. Everything you need for the summer is in this collection: the perfect day-to-night caftan, a statement towel, a beach bag and of course, a margarita ready to go,” said Bendet.

As for the Jose Cuervo Ready-to Drink Margaritas, they come in 11 summer flavors and are available nationwide for $15.99.

Both companies are toasting the collaboration tonight at a pool party at Mr Purple in New York.