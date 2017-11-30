SCHWARTZ’S LATEST: Allen Schwartz has opened an in-store shop within The Shoe Box at 1277 Third Avenue in New York. The 2,000-square-foot Shoe Box will carry the full Allen Schwartz collection, including pants, duster jackets, cocktail dresses and tops in a 40-square-foot area positioned at the front of the store.

The branded shop features a 3-D acrylic logo displayed over the space. There are presently two mannequins in the window wearing pieces by Allen Schwartz.

Prices start at $215 for a camisole and go as high as $770 for an embroidered evening dress. Specifically, tops and blouses retail from $215 to $320, dresses retail from $245 to $770, pants are $265 to $375, and dusters and blazers go from $365 to $550.

“The Shoe Box presented us with the opportunity to showcase our new brand as a full collection with the idea of a shop-in-shop in their newest Upper East Side location,” said Nina Ginsberg Lohan, sales director of Allen Schwartz. “We don’t have a New York retail store, and he [Allen Schwartz] saw this as an opportunity to have a flagship space while partnering with a renown retailer like The Shoe Box, which has been in businesses for 63 years.”

This Shoe Box unit, which opened in November, was designed with two dressing rooms. Ginsberg Lohan said this was a starting point, and they hope to expand to other units in upcoming seasons.

The Shoe Box carries such footwear brands as Steve Madden, Stuart Weitzman, Loeffler Randall and Barbara Bui. The retailer is celebrating the opening of the new store Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m. The new unit also has an in-store shop for Foravi by Devora and carries some Jocelyn fur pieces. The shop also features a bar in the store. “It’s about creating a luxury shopping experience that’s more fun and friendly than a department store,” said Stephanie Katz, merchandiser for The Shoe Box.

The Shoe Box has 15 stores in such areas as Murray Hill and the Flatiron District in New York, as well as on Long Island, in Florida, California, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Last February, Schwartz re-branded his company as an advanced contemporary brand.

“We changed the name of the brand to match the product selection and establish ourselves as an advanced-contemporary collection that is accessible and made in the U.S.A.,” Schwartz said at the time.