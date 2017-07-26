CARRYING THE TRUTH: Alternative Apparel has teamed with Paramount Pictures to create an exclusive tote bag in honor of Friday’s release of the documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

Perhaps knowing how environmentally minded fans of the first film, “An Inconvenient Truth,” were, Alternative Apparel has only manufactured 75 tote bags. Shoppers will have their work cut out for them trying to buy one of the $75 items in the retailer’s stores in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, or on the brand’s e-commerce site. The Alternative Apparel x An Inconvenient Sequel Tote features graphic art from a limited-edition poster commissioned for the film by Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One. The reusable bag is made with eco-friendly fabrics consisting of a mix of jute and cotton blend.

A limited run of 100 of the tote bags was made for Paramount Pictures to use at its discretion, but not to sell.

“An Inconvenient Truth” was the catalyst for Fairey’s involvement with anything related to climate change and environmental issues so he was happy to have his team on board with the sequel to help raise further awareness, according to Victoria Yarnish, supervising director for the Fairey Companies, which includes his Obey clothing and accessories label.

The artist is not a likely candidate to be at the sequel’s premiere, due to scheduling conflicts. Always on to the next project, Fairey will be the subject of a documentary “Obey Giant” that will be released on Hulu this fall. James Moll and James Franco are the executive producers. In addition, Library Street Collective will also have a solo show for his fine art paintings in a warehouse space in Los Angeles’ Chinatown neighborhood in November.

Fairey isn’t the only artist to have a film-related tie to Alternative Apparel. Sonya Yong James will be creating a live art installation in Alternative Apparel’s Los Angeles store repurposing “tons of obsolete trim sitting in a warehouse” that the company does not want to put into a landfill, said director of retail and e-commerce Estela Brill. “For years we’ve been saying, ‘What can we do with this?’” James’ artwork will also be featured in the windows of Alternative Apparel’s other two stores.

As for whether James will join forces with Alternative Apparel again, Brill said, “We never close doors with people who we work with. We’re very happy with what she’s done so far so I wouldn’t rule out future collaborations.”