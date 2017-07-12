Another major American designer is defecting for Paris. Joseph Altuzarra revealed plans to take his spring 2018 show to the City of Light as is Thom Browne. Proenza Schouler and Rodarte also moved their shows to Paris to align with the couture schedule.

“I was born and raised in Paris and the city holds a very deep personal significance for me,” Altuzarra said in a statement. “This has been a dream of mine since the very beginning and now the time feels right. I am honored to be invited by La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode to show in my hometown of Paris.”