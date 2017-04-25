Life Is Good, a $100 million lifestyle brand, has teamed with world champion gymnast Aly Raisman to launch a new T-shirt collection to inspire female empowerment.

Starting today, three T-shirts designed by Raisman for women and girls will be sold at lifeisgood.com/Aly. They are designed to recognize courage, authenticity, kindness and optimism.

“Partnering with Life Is Good to design this line is exciting because their brand is based on using the power of optimism to help people live their best lives, something I believe in whole-heartedly,” said Raisman, the 22-year-old USA Gymnastics Team captain. She said that everyone struggles with being themselves, especially at a young age with so many pressures, so she encourages girls to embrace their uniqueness regardless of what they look like on the outside.

The line features three designs for women and girls. The women’s T-shirts retail for $32, and the girls’ T-shirts are $20.

The T-shirts are called “Power in Kindness,” with silhouette artwork in dusty orchid; “Be Yourself,” a celestial design with the slogan, “Be yourself-everyone else is taken,” in black, and “The Bravest,” a pastel American flag print with “Land of the free because of the brave” in bright teal.

“Our brand has always been about using art and messaging to get positive, meaningful messages across,” said Lisa Tanzer, president of Life Is Good. She noted a recent study showed that seven in 10 girls believe that they are not good enough or don’t measure up in some way, and that a girl’s self-esteem peaks when she is nine years old.

Tanzer called Raisman a positive role model. “As captain of the U.S. Gymnastics squad, Aly set a wonderful example for women of all ages, showing that positivity, kindness and teamwork are a win for everyone,” said Tanzer.

Life Is Good donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life Is Good Kids Foundation. To date, the foundation has positively impacted 8,000 childcare providers who care for over one million kids every year, many of whom are facing early childhood trauma.