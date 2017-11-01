Having made the switch from working for major brands to starting her own New York jewelry company, Alyssa Mishcon is not looking back.

After starting with 14-karat yellow gold earrings and rings, Two of Most has doubled its offerings and added a charm collection launched with Moda Operandi. The craftsmanship of jewelry has always intrigued Mishcon who said she pursued it as a hobbyist for years. Professionally, she spent many years at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and “a good part of that was spent with Tag Heuer [as vice president of strategy, merchandising and direct-to-consumer for the watches and jewelry division.]” Most recently, she was president of global retail at Stuart Weitzman. Prior to that, she worked for seven years at LVMH, where her last post was as president of Thomas Pink Inc.

Earning her MBA at Columbia University’s Business School, Mishcon concentrated on marketing and entrepreneurial finance “always wanting to set out on my own.” Mishcon studied design in a more informal way. Compared with working with more established businesses, she said, “The biggest difference is the scale of a start-up and the implications on production, resources and access to things. That’s also part of the fun of it and that has really allowed us to work completely in New York and to produce everything here in the city or the diamond district. There are really amazing talent and resources here.”

In addition to Moda and its own e-commerce, Two of Most hosts small, private trunk shows to connect with the customer. Going forward, the company plans to broaden distribution beyond 14-karat yellow gold fine jewelry to introduce stones. Now well-situated in the jewelry sector, Mishcon said, “Part of why I love jewelry is that it is very much a family thing. It’s what we all gather around and enjoy together. It started with my grandmother who used to tell all of us that we should have one of everything and two of most. That became the inspiration for the brand,” adding that all of the pieces are designed to be interchanged and layered.