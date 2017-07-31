SEE NOW, PRIME LATER: Amazon Fashion Europe has teamed with Nicopanda on a unisex streetwear capsule range that launches on Sept. 16, and will be available to purchase immediately after the spring 2018 show, WWD has learned.

Nicola Formichetti, the Italian-Japanese creative director known for his work with Diesel and Uniqlo, will stage the label’s runway show at the e-commerce giant’s European Fashion Photography Studio in Hoxton during London Fashion Week.

Formichetti touted the company’s “fast delivery and selection” and said he’s excited to join with it. “True to Nicopanda’s DNA, the collection is unisex with an international street-culture aesthetic,” said designer Nicola Formichetti. “Each piece includes signature Nicopanda graphic motifs and a bold color palette.”

The six-piece streetwear collection is comprised of a bomber, a hoodie, leggings, a long-sleeve T-shirt, a scarf and a clutch bag done in a palette of navy, red and pink. Prices range from 50 pounds for leggings to 200 pounds for a bomber jacket. It can be purchased from Amazon’s five fashion stores in Europe and on the Amazon Prime Now app in London as well as on amazon.co.uk.

“Nicopanda’s designs immediately turn heads, so we can see why it is a firm favorite with the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga,” said Susan Saideman, vice president for Amazon Fashion Europe, who added that during September the e-tailer “will be showcasing our exclusive collection in the heart of East London’s cultural quarter at our European Photography Studio during London Fashion Week.”