THREE’S A CHARM: For its third season as headlining sponsor of Japan’s biggest fashion event, Amazon is drawing on its considerable influence across industries to get more big name brands to participate in Tokyo Fashion Week.

Last season, Amazon launched the At Tokyo program, through which it invited three brands that would not normally be a part of fashion week to show their collections. This season, which is scheduled to run from Oct. 16 to 22, it is expanding the program to include more brands with a larger influence. TakahiroMiyashitaTheSoloist, Toga and BlackEyePatch will each present their collections in solo displays, while Sacai and Undercover – easily two of Japan’s most influential brands at the moment – are to team up on a show that is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the week.

In addition to providing financial support for the shows themselves, the At Tokyo program gives brands the chance to sell their collections online through Amazon Fashion. Since Amazon Japan offers international shipping of many items, this theoretically can help smaller Japanese brands reach a more global audience.

This season will see 55 brands take part in Tokyo Fashion Week, of which 22 will be participating for the first time. Other buzz-worthy labels, such as Mikio Sakabe and G.V.G.V., are back on the schedule after an absence of several seasons. Growing Pains, which Amazon tapped for the inaugural season of At Tokyo, will be back again for its second showing, but this time with its own funding.

Invited international guests to Tokyo in October include Nick Wooster, Sara Maino of Vogue Italia, Gianluca Cantaro of L’Officiel Italia and L’Officiel Hommes Italia, and fashion journalist Angelo Flaccavento. There will be invited buyers representing stores in Germany, England, the United States, Singapore, Italy and France.

In what is perhaps another demonstration of the power of Amazon, Bacardi Japan announced Monday that it will be releasing a specially designed bottle of Patrón tequila in collaboration with Tokyo fashion week. A limited run of 260 bottles will be available starting Oct. 9, with packaging designed by either Discovered or Dressedundressed.