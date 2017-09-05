AMAZON’S FASHION PRIMER: Amazon’s fast-moving tech ethos has it not only aggressively pursuing a more fashionable future but also iterating quickly as it seeks to find the right path.

To wit, the web giant is said to be winding down its Paris Sunday dress and top line after just a few seasons. The line, which as of Tuesday was still being sold on the site, features fashionable yet straightforward styles, many in the $40 to $50 range.

An Amazon spokeswoman told WWD: “While I can’t comment on rumors or speculation, what I can tell you is that as a company we’re always listening to our customers, learning and innovating on their behalf and to bring them products we think they will love.”

Amazon is now beginning a deep drive into real world retail, integrating the recently acquired Whole Foods.

The company has been reaching out for new ways to connect with the fashion consumer and changing course when necessary. Style Code Live, a live-streamed shopping show, was canceled this year after just over a year.

Amazon doesn’t talk a lot about its tactical shifts, but clearly the company is looking to understand what its customers want and in what form and to jump out again when its approach isn’t working.

Paris Sunday, which could always pop up again in some other form, might show that the web giant is starting to refine its private label approach and better understand what its customers want from Amazon-made fashions.

The company secured a trademark for the brand name in February and sold the looks exclusively to its Prime members. It was launched as part of a broader private label apparel push from Amazon that has raised some worries in the fashion industry, but is still seen as more of an experiment or the seed of another, later initiative.

On the fashion front this year, the company also introduced a home try-on service, Prime Wardrobe, and the artificial intelligence-powered Echo Look, which can recommend styles for users with the help of human stylists.

