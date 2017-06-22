The ambassadors for New York Fashion Week: Men’s will be an eclectic group this year.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has identified the men’s celebrities it hopes will help provide some buzz in the front rows of the shows slated for July 10 to 13.

They are Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Washington Wizards; Jon Batiste, a musician and the band leader from “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; model Sean O’Pry; interior designer Nate Berkus and his husband Jeremiah Brent; Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda, and the rapper Young Paris.

Although the final schedule has not been completed, the shows will kick off on July 10 with New York Men’s Day in the morning and afternoon and the Todd Snyder show that evening. Then there are shows nearly every hour for the next three days. Among those who are participating are Perry Ellis, Nick Graham, Robert Geller, Boss, Patrik Ervell, Ovadia & Sons and Raf Simons.