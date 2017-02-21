Amber Valletta Fronts New John Galliano Ad Campaign

SINGING THE BLUES: Following in the footsteps of Christy Turlington and Edie Campbell, Amber Valletta is the face of the third-consecutive John Galliano ad campaign by photographer duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin under the creative direction of Galliano’s Bill Gaytten, with local creative design studio Atelier Franck Durand overseeing the visual identity.

Bathed in a cool blue filter offset with yellow typography, her head tilted back, Valletta in the shot wears a gauzy white mousseline shirt in a broderie anglaise grid with ties, left open to expose a hint of the vintage-inspired lingerie from the house’s spring 2017 collection, along with a sculpted animal charm pendant necklace from a hook-up with independent Paris jewelry brand, Aime Bijoux, echoing the styling of the house’s show.

The campaign will appear on kiosks across Paris in early March, then in a range of luxury titles internationally from mid-March.

“The clothes possess a certain timeless grace that becomes offset by a frisson of something instinctively raw,” said Gaytten, the house’s creative director. “Enhanced by Inez and Vinoodh’s tinted vision, Amber has naturally inhabited this notion to thrilling effect.”