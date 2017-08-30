Music festivals are big business today and American Eagle Outfitters wants a piece of the action. The retailer has signed on to be the official apparel partner of the 2017 Meadows Music and Arts Festival, slated for Sept. 15 to 17 at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y., and will create exclusive festival apparel for the three-day event.

The collection of men’s and women’s T-shirts, denim jackets and hats went live on the web site this week and the retailer will begin promoting it today.

Under the terms of the deal with Live Nation and Founders Entertainment, American Eagle will also create a special AEO Studio & Lounge where festival attendees can stop by a 360-degree video booth where their images will be projected for a few seconds in the booth.

The partnership includes a sweepstakes where one grand prize winner will receive two VIP three-day festival tickets, round-trip airfare, accommodations, a meet-and-greet with a festival artist and $500 in American Eagle gift cards.

Chad Kessler, global brand president for American Eagle Outfitters, said, “We believe music stands at the intersection of jeans and youth culture. Whether rock ‘n’ roll or rap, jeans are the blank canvas that unites us all. So finding the right music partner was key as we continue to evolve our brand and take an even greater ownership position in jeans.”



He said the Meadows “seamlessly weaves music in with art, food and entertainment,” and this time will include Joey Bada$$ who featured in the brand’s back-to-school campaign.

Kessler said: “We know where our sweet spot is which is why we wanted to be the official apparel partner. From denim hats to official concert tees to jean jackets, we’ll give people something to take home with them after they experience the rush of Meadows. And for those who can’t attend, we are offering exclusive merchandise on our web site.”

The second annual edition of The Meadows will also include performances by Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gorillaz, Future, Nas, Bassnectar, Weezer, Run The Jewels, M.I.A. and Erykah Badu.