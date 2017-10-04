WHEN IN PARIS: Sunday morning, the designers at the Americans in Paris showroom on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, backed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue, were still buzzing from Saturday night’s cocktail party co-hosted by Karlie Kloss. “It was amazing,” said Joshua Cooper, one half of design duo Rochambeau.

“Karlie Kloss was wearing one of my looks, this white skirt and a shirt dress,” said a proud Adam Selman. The designer added that the showroom had been busier this season, perhaps because March’s session had been hampered by the rain.

Cooper, meanwhile, apologized for the half-empty racks for his brand. “There’s a lot of models running around in our clothing this week, so it’s not all here,” he explained.

Other designers shared their favorite spots in Paris to check out while in town. “I did my favorite thing in Paris, which is to go vintage shopping,” said lingerie designer Morgan Lane.

The Rue de Bretagne in the Marais is her favorite place for hunting for second-hand gems, she added. “I bought an amazing earring with gold strings that drip down, and a beautiful white ruffled dress,” she added. Lane also hoped to get out to the Foire de Chatou, one of France’s most famous flea markets just outside Paris, which coincides with fashion week each September.

Lane said that her first showing at Americans in Paris in March had allowed her access to some top-notch American buyers. “It really changed my business around,” she said. “I got a lot more stores I always wanted in the U.S.”

For New York-based South Korean designer Ji Oh, the Paris experience was all about the food. “I could talk about food non-stop,” she said. Her favorite restaurant of the moment is Fulvio, a Sardinian eatery in the Marais. “I was in Sardinia last summer, but it’s better than anything you eat there,” she said.

Paris’ ramen restaurants were also on her list, and are “so much better than in New York,” she said, as were any number of the city’s boulangeries. “I’m a pastry person, and the French hot dogs are fantastic, they put the hot dog in a baguette and put loads of cheese on top,” she explained.

Also on Oh’s to-do list was a trip to Le Bon Marché. “I love checking out the displays there; I would love to launch in Le Bon Marché, it’s my favorite store in Paris, especially now Colette is closing.”

The nine labels taking part in the showcase this season also included Area, Brock Collection, Chloe Gosselin, Krewe New Orleans Eyewear and NewbarK.