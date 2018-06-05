FASHION ISLAND: Oscar de la Renta has just opened its first pop-up boutique on Mykonos following in the footsteps of labels including Off-White, Missoni, Gucci and Chanel.

The shop is the brand’s second in Greece, and its third in Europe. It’s located in the exclusive Nammos Village, a small cluster of boutiques behind the Nammos restaurant, a jet-set hotspot.

The 300-square-foot store does not resemble the other Oscar de la Renta boutiques. Echoing the architectural style of Greece, the boutique has archway-style doors, whitewashed walls and a stone exterior that fits with the island’s aesthetic.

On sale is an exclusive capsule collection for Mykonos customers, inspired by the location. Items such as tunics, caftans, palazzo pants, swimwear, towel ponchos and Oscar de la Renta x Morgenthal Frederics sunglasses are all housed within the boutique. It also offers ready-to-wear, accessories and jewelry from the pre-fall, resort and spring lines.