GOING GREEK: The Ancient Greek setting for Chanel’s lunchtime cruise show Wednesday in Paris — inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s costumes for Jean Cocteau’s 1922 staging of classical tragedy “Antigone” — got Caroline de Maigret musing about the summer ahead.

“I have this special thing about Greece because that’s where I go every summer,” said the model and music producer. “I felt already on holiday in a way.”

A boat trip, however, is not in the cards. “I’m a cruise girl, in the fashion sense. [Otherwise], I’m not a cruise girl at all. I have a son and a husband that are seasick, so that’s been the drama of my life,” she laughed.

As well as being an ambassador for Chanel, most recently appearing in an ad for the house’s new Gabrielle bag, de Maigret has also been working behind the scenes, creating the online CDM Diary style channel in partnership with the brand.

“It’s a different way of talking to people,” she said. “It’s interesting to see a collection through a woman who’s actually going to wear the clothes. I am my own billboard.”

As guests including Anna Brewster, Ariane Labed, Anne Berest and Laura Smet, filtered out of the Grand Palais venue after the show to the Greek-themed buffet lunch downstairs, a few couldn’t resist touching the impressive columns created for the occasion to see what they were really made from.

One warned a friend, “Be careful, I just put my heel through that rock, it’s polystyrene.”

For British actress Ellie Bamber, it was the gravel underfoot that clinched the realism of the set design.

“The stones are a great touch because it just feels like you’re walking in Greece,” she said. Her recent travels have taken her further afield, however.

“I like Asia, I’ve been traveling there,” said Bamber, who has three movies in post-production for release late this year and early next. Working on “Taipei,” due out at the end of the year, took her to the Taiwanese capital, she explained. “I loved it, it’s such a beautiful city.”

More From WWD:

Chanel Faces Pushback in $60M Counterfeit Suit Against Amazon Sellers

Vanessa Schindler Wins Hyères Prize

Paula Weinstein Calls Out Bill O’Reilly at Chanel Tribeca Luncheon