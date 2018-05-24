EYES ON THE PRIZE: ANDAM has selected 15 finalists for its four prizes, totaling 430,000 euros, that will be awarded on June 29.

Finalists for the grand prize award, worth 250,000 euros, were A Cold Wall, Atlein, Cecilie Bahnsen, Facetasm and Eckhaus Latta.

In the creative label category, a prize of 100,000 euros, the organization shortlisted Afterhomework, Kevin Germanier, Ludovic de Saint-Sernin and Neith Nyer. The prize, which is open to more established labels, is designed to raise the profile of French brands with an international audience.

Finalists for the fashion accessories prize, worth 50,000 euros, were D’Heygere, PB 0110 and Worn Official.

The twelve finalists will also get support and advice from sponsors including a day of mentoring from Matchesfashion.com and a personalized workshop with Swarovski.

Shortlisted for the innovation prize, worth 30,000 euros, were Colorifix, Daco and Tekyn.

“We are very proud of the quality of applicants this year,” said Guillaume Houzé, director of image and patronage at Galeries Lafayette, and president of ANDAM.

ANDAM, the French acronym for the National Association for the Development of the Fashion Arts, was founded in 1989 by Nathalie Dufour with the support of the French government and with the late Pierre Bergé as president. It has played a role in boosting the profiles of designers including Martin Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Christophe Lemaire and Jeremy Scott.

The jury counts two dozen people, including Saint Laurent chief executive Francesca Bellettini, Hermès executive Guillaume de Seynes, Kering chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault and LVMH executive board member Pierre-Yves Roussel.