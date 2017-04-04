ANDRÉ AT THE MIC: Fashion insider and former Vogue editor at large André Leon Talley will be sounding off in a new live one-hour talk show on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.

“Full Length” will spotlight an array of celebrity guests and friends, dishing about all-things fashion including trends as well as pivotal moments in pop culture. The limited-run weekly series will get going April 14 at 11 a.m. EST. It will air Fridays on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy channel 102, on the SiriusXM app, as well as online. Talley said he was unavailable to comment Tuesday.

Talley, who has appeared on Cohen’s “Deep & Shallow” show on SiriusXM, will initially have a six-week run. There is the potential for additional episodes later this summer, a SiriusXM spokeswoman said.

Talley will get a good warm-up for his new gig on April 12, when he sits down with former “Today” show host Tamron Hall at BAM to talk about how he decided at the age of 16 to be a magazine editor and then proceeded to do just that. With a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Central University and a master’s in French from Brown University, he moved to New York and interned for Diana Vreeland who introduced him to Andy Warhol. The Pop artist installed Talley as an editor at Interview magazine before he went on to be a fashion editor at Women’s Wear Daily, which later made him Paris bureau chief for WWD and W magazine. Talley first joined Vogue in 1983 and took on the creative director role in 1988. He exited Condé Nast in 2013 to become the editor at large of Numéro Russia magazine. The consummate front-rower has three book titles to his name — “A.L.T: A Memoir,” the art and photography book “A.L.T 365+” and “MegaStar,” which he cowrote with Richard Bernstein.

Talley said in a statement, “My SiriusXM radio show will be fabulous. We will cover it all — from global style influences and trends to iconic pop culture moments that wowed us. ‘Full Length’ will showcase the connection we all have with fashion.”

Cohen said in the press release, “André Leon Talley is one of the most entertaining and knowledgeable men I’ve ever met — he was made for Radio Andy.”

At Radio Andy, Talley joins the ranks of show hosts Sandra Bernhard, Bevy Smith, Dan Rather, Jill Kargman, John Benjamin Hickey and Jim Parsons among others. At his Bravo post, the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” host is also gearing up for the next installment of “Andy Cohen’s Then and Now” series, which gets rolling again on Bravo May 3.