Andreja Pejić is the latest model to try her hand at acting. The model will make her major film debut alongside lead Claire Foy in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” out in October from Sony Pictures.

Foy stars as Lisbeth Salander in the film, which is the sequel to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” It is based on the book by David Lagercrantz, who wrote it as the fourth novel in author Stieg Larsson’s series. The film will be produced by Amy Pascal, Scott Rudin, Elizabeth Cantillon and Yellow Bird.

Pejić has been with Ford Models since October 2017. She is the first transgender model the agency has signed. She was discovered in 2007 while working at McDonald’s, and drew recognition after her 2010 Paris Vogue feature, which was styled by Carine Roitfeld.