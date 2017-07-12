July’s heat wave had Skylight Clarkson Sq baking on Wednesday afternoon, but the temperature couldn’t have been more appropriate for Parke & Ronen’s swimsuit-filled 20th anniversary show.

“This is my first time at [Parke & Ronen],” said Andrew Rannells. “I am a fan of their swimsuits and I’ve worn those swimsuits for a long time and I love their leisurewear. I expect they’re releasing a variety of things, so I’m looking forward to it. I can tell already that it’s a fun show and the vibe here is a little more relaxed.”

The two-time Tony nominee spent Tuesday at the Hugo Boss show, which was the “polar opposite” of what he was expecting to see this afternoon. “It was a lot of outerwear, very cool trenchcoats and leather jackets,” he said. “They had some really amazing, nautical looking things.” While some may have spent last night partying with Raf Simons, Rannells admitted he was actually at home binge-watching “Bloodline.” Ah, the joys of Netflix in the summer. “I have two episodes left,” he said. “I decided that last night I needed to go to bed at, like, one o’clock. I was like, ‘I could muscle through, but to what end?’”

Seated nearby was Tommy Dorfman of “13 Reasons Why.” The actor was spotted front row at the Paris and Milan collections, but is enjoying a lower intensity NYFW: Men’s schedule. “Super low-key,” he said of the week’s agenda. “I’m only doing a couple of things and this is one of them. I’m going to Linder on Thursday, which is one of my favorite new brands. Get someone there — they’re so great. They’re good friends of mine. And this. I just did Paris and Milan, so I’m winding down.”

But as work calls, he can only wind down for so long. “I go back and start shooting [“13 Reasons Why”] again next week,” he shared. “I’ve already shot some, I go back, shoot more and then I think I might have a movie I’m shooting at the end of the summer.” As expected, he declined to offer any season two teasers. Netflix does an outstanding job of keeping the content of its shows under tight wraps, after all.

More on NYFW: Men’s:

Returning to the Party Scene with Raf Simons and Adidas

Young Paris Is ‘Excited for Excitement’ at NYFW: Men’s