GOING, GOING, GONE: IMG, NYFW: The Shows and the E network have struck a partnership with Christie’s to present a selection of artwork by Andy Warhol from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

The works will be on view Feb. 9 to 16 at Skylight Clarkson Sq and will be included in an online-only sale of more than 80 works called “Andy Warhol at Christie’s With NYFW: The Shows.” Bidding will be open to collectors at christies.com/warhol.

The exhibition will be presented at the official NYFW: The Shows launch party tonight. Starting bids open at $1,500, and proceeds from the sale will benefit the Warhol Foundation’s grant-making programs, which support artists and nonprofit arts organizations.

“Given E!’s role in pop culture, Warhol’s legacy as a pop artist and our commitment to celebrating all forms of culture during New York Fashion Week, we’ve created an experience that appeals to all interested in art, fashion and celebrity,” said Catherine Bennett, senior vice president and managing director of IMG Fashion.