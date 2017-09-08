Angela Missoni will be honored with amfAR’s Award of Courage during the foundation’s 9th annual benefit gala to be held at Milan’s historic La Permanente museum on Sept. 21 during Milan Fashion week.

Missoni – for whom 2017 also marks the 20th anniversary of her tenure at the creative helm of the family-owned house – will be honored for her personal commitment to the fight against AIDS.

Most recently, amfAR bestowed the Award of Courage to designer Lapo Elkann in 2016 and Renzo Rosso, president of Italian fashion group OTB, in 2015.

Expected guests of this year’s edition include Milla Jovovich, Donatella Versace, Alessandra Ambrosio, Vogue Italia’s Emanuele Farneti, Silvia Venturini Fendi, YNAP Group’s Federico Marchetti, and Moncler’s Remo Ruffini, in addition to amfAR Global Fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby, and amfAR chairman of the board Kenneth Cole.

The black-tie gala will be sponsored by jewelry company Harry Winston and will feature a cocktail, dinner, auction and live performance by tenor Andrea Bocelli.