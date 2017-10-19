Angela Missoni had a busy two days in Los Angeles celebrating two milestones in her career. On Tuesday, the designer was celebrated by her longtime friend Quincy Jones at his Bel-Air home to mark her 20th year as the creative director of Missoni.

About 60 close friends and family members, including Rashida Jones, Jennifer Missoni, Fergie, Kelly Lynch and Mitch Glazer, Alex Israel, China Chow, Amber Valletta and Jo Champa gathered in Jones’ den for cocktails and a few surprise performances from his musical protégés on a shiny grand piano.

Sheléa Frazier kicked off the evening by asking Missoni, “Which women do you think rock? I’m taking requests.” “Well, I love Whitney Houston,” replied the designer, prompting Frazier to take to the piano for a rendition of “Saving All My Love for You.”

Meanwhile, the group explored Jones’ memento-filled den, which included sketches of Paul McCartney and his various golden records to commemorate record-setting sales for albums such as “Thriller.”

“Look, he has an E.G.O.T.,” said artist Rosson Crow, pointing to a side table that casually displayed an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

But Jones, who was wearing a Missoni sweater and pointed to the Missoni coasters dotting the tables, wasn’t done yet. “I want to bring back Vibe,” he said of the hip-hop magazine he founded in the Nineties. “We can’t miss.”

After more singing by Siedah Garrett, who wrote the Micheal Jackson hit “Man in the Mirror,” produced by Jones, the group went downstairs to the garden for a buffet dinner.

The next night, Missoni celebrated Saks Fifth Avenue’s Key to the Cure campaign, for which she designed this year’s fundraising t-shirt bearing her house’s signature zigzag stripes, at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills. Women’s Cancer Research Fund cochair Jamie Tisch celebrated alongside friends Nicole Richie, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Carson Meyer, Jennifer Stallone, Lynch, Rachel Roy, Lisa Rinna, Tamara Mellon and Eric Buterbaugh.