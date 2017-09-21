MILAN — Angelo Mariani has been appointed new chief executive officer of BVM SpA, which produces and distributes the Les Copains brand. He succeeds Gaetano Sallorenzo, who had joined the Italian brand two years ago.

Mariani held the role of brand manager of Les Copains for more than 20 years. “We have started a very precise strategic and industrial path that reaches out to all of the company’s business areas,” said Mariani. “The company is restructuring and focusing on the heritage of the brand, also thanks to a new and more flexible managerial structure and to the enhancement of the in-house know-how.”

Les Copains was launched more than 60 years ago by Mario Bandiera, founder and chairman of the Bologna, Italy-based parent company BVM. Over the years, Les Copains has worked with designers such as Antonio Marras, Antonio Berardi, Albino d’Amato, Alessandro Dell’Acqua and Graeme Black. The brand has a history in fine knitwear and is currently designed by creative director Stefania Bandiera.

Les Copains is available in more than 1,000 boutiques in the world, as well as at department stores including Saks Fifth Avenue, Takashimaya and Isetan, and it counts flagships in Rome, Milan, Florence and Moscow.