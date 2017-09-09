PALERMO IS TARGETED: Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo’s collection got more than it bargained for Saturday afternoon when it unveiled its see-now-buy-now collection at a fashion presentation at the Fifth Avenue and 18th Street store.

After the models came down the stairway and all the looks were shown, they headed outside to a podium to stand in front of the Fifth Avenue store, where customers had gathered. Animal rights activists showed up with pickets and started screaming about Palermo’s use of fur in her personal life.

“Animal skin is not fashion. Where the hell is your compassion?” they shouted. Philly Stallone, one of the New York animal defenders, said about Palermo, “She uses fur and came out with phone cases made out of baby calves. It was unbelievable to have phone cases trade on a life.”

The models quickly stepped down from the podium and were ushered safely back inside the store by security, and no one was harmed.

The Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo collection uses no fur, nor does Banana Republic in any of its collections.

A Banana Republic spokesman said, “A couple of individuals made an unsuccessful attempt to interrupt the presentation of our fall 2017 collection and new Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo collection that we held for our customers at our Flatiron store on Saturday. Security handled the matter immediately by escorting these individuals away and ensured all models, guests and staff were safe and the event could continue.”

Meantime, hundreds of customers were lined up and wrapped around the block to shop Banana Republic and have a “meet and greet” with Palermo, which went on as planned. Some 250 people were allowed into the store at a time, and customers did a lot of shopping.

Palermo’s limited-edition fall capsule, which arrived in stores and bananarepublic.com on Saturday, highlights 70 styles such as long military overcoats, asymmetric trenchcoats, ruffle herringbone capes, cropped flared jeans, high-waisted skinny corduroy pants, long-sleeved tie-neck maxidresses in paisley prints, brocade skirts and long-sleeved pleated front-ruffle shirts, accented with leather belts and paisley scarves. Featuring both rich colors and neutrals, the collection retails from $48 for accessories to $998 for the snake leather trenchcoat.

